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Why Fact-check web sites are wrong about the PCR tests
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116 views • September 30, 2021
PLEASE SELECT THE 720P VIDEO QUALITY at the right bottom of the window (HD button), in order to easily read the web pages shown.
Using the CDC, FDA and Reuters fact-check web sites, I demonstrate that the PCR test does not detect the coronavirus, and I explain why 2 fact-check web pages are wrong about that. Please share this video with your non-vaccinated, but also your vaccinated friends, because we need their help to fight for the truth.
You can check the web pages yourself, here they are:
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-covid19-pcr-test-idUSL1N2P42U5
https://www.fda.gov//media/134922/download
https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-cdc-idUSKBN27633R
Using the CDC, FDA and Reuters fact-check web sites, I demonstrate that the PCR test does not detect the coronavirus, and I explain why 2 fact-check web pages are wrong about that. Please share this video with your non-vaccinated, but also your vaccinated friends, because we need their help to fight for the truth.
You can check the web pages yourself, here they are:
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-covid19-pcr-test-idUSL1N2P42U5
https://www.fda.gov//media/134922/download
https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-cdc-idUSKBN27633R
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