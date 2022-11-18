The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter





November 17, 2022





Tonight on The Right Dissident Dalton Clodfelter expresses his disappointment in the Trump 2024 announcement and his concerns for the 24 election as fraud has not been fixed or even addressed in a meaningful way.





Sponsors:

www.magbreakthrough.com/dalton





Social media! FOLLOW DALTON:

T.me/DaltonClod





https://twitter.com/TRightDissident





https://truthsocial.com/@DaltonClodfelter





https://parler.com/DaltonClodfelter





https://gab.com/realdaltonclodfelter





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1v9p72-trumps-speech-sucked-ftx-money-laundering-scheme.html



