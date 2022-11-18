TRUMPS SPEECH SUCKED! FTX money laundering scheme!

The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter
November 17, 2022
Tonight on The Right Dissident Dalton Clodfelter expresses his disappointment in the Trump 2024 announcement and his concerns for the 24 election as fraud has not been fixed or even addressed in a meaningful way.
