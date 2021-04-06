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Federal Law Prohibits Mandatory Vaccines For Unapproved EUA Products & Punch Back Hard
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270 views • April 06, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Pfizer Fact sheet - https://www.fda.gov/media/144414/download
Federal law prohibits forced vaccines - https://nmstandsup.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Under-Federal-Law-Can-Your-Employer-Make-You-Get-the-COVID-Vaccine-HollandGlaser-art1.pdf
Side effects - https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/e3185c575bb2387bbcd560d3fbfd15635efeefebb6c20121ac732925692be815.png
Next up, you can catch it from Fido - https://www.rt.com/russia/519683-animals-coronavirus-vaccine-registered/
Aluminum nano particles in vaccine - https://www.brighteon.com/465cf192-864a-467c-b06d-0fb77171c3bf
40 reasons to not get vaxx - https://welovetrump.com/2021/04/04/40-reasons-not-to-get-the-vaccine/
Trump statement 4/2 - https://www.surrealvalecity.com/statement-donald-j-trump-april-2.html
Trump boycott #1 - https://welovetrump.com/2021/04/05/here-are-the-companies-president-trump-has-called-to-boycott/
Trump happy Easter - https://trendingpolitics.com/trump-releases-laugh-out-loud-easter-message-trolls-democrats/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo
Rep. Jeff Duncan twitter - https://twitter.com/RepJeffDuncan/status/1378074529076015106
Sen. Mike Lee twitter - https://twitter.com/SenMikeLee/status/1378116038890377220
Sen.Ted Cruz twitter - https://twitter.com/tedcruz/status/1378210111718559744
Baseball anti-trust - https://mlb.nbcsports.com/2020/05/29/today-in-baseball-history-baseball-gets-its-antitrust-exemption/
Ga. election law lies - https://twitter.com/TimMurtaugh/status/1378700644182323202
Smugglers advertise on facebook - https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/immigration/human-smugglers-use-facebook-connect-migrants-spread-false-hope-reaching-n1262984
Barkley knows what's up - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/charles-barkley-nails-it/
10 stages of genocide - https://reasonandmeaning.com/2017/09/11/genocide/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1378548395539763201
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Earn Bitcoin For Browsing The Internet - https://aimlessnews.com/CryptoTab
Is This The New Paypal? - https://initiativeq.com/invite/E2M75sGqsp
Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Pfizer Fact sheet - https://www.fda.gov/media/144414/download
Federal law prohibits forced vaccines - https://nmstandsup.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Under-Federal-Law-Can-Your-Employer-Make-You-Get-the-COVID-Vaccine-HollandGlaser-art1.pdf
Side effects - https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/e3185c575bb2387bbcd560d3fbfd15635efeefebb6c20121ac732925692be815.png
Next up, you can catch it from Fido - https://www.rt.com/russia/519683-animals-coronavirus-vaccine-registered/
Aluminum nano particles in vaccine - https://www.brighteon.com/465cf192-864a-467c-b06d-0fb77171c3bf
40 reasons to not get vaxx - https://welovetrump.com/2021/04/04/40-reasons-not-to-get-the-vaccine/
Trump statement 4/2 - https://www.surrealvalecity.com/statement-donald-j-trump-april-2.html
Trump boycott #1 - https://welovetrump.com/2021/04/05/here-are-the-companies-president-trump-has-called-to-boycott/
Trump happy Easter - https://trendingpolitics.com/trump-releases-laugh-out-loud-easter-message-trolls-democrats/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo
Rep. Jeff Duncan twitter - https://twitter.com/RepJeffDuncan/status/1378074529076015106
Sen. Mike Lee twitter - https://twitter.com/SenMikeLee/status/1378116038890377220
Sen.Ted Cruz twitter - https://twitter.com/tedcruz/status/1378210111718559744
Baseball anti-trust - https://mlb.nbcsports.com/2020/05/29/today-in-baseball-history-baseball-gets-its-antitrust-exemption/
Ga. election law lies - https://twitter.com/TimMurtaugh/status/1378700644182323202
Smugglers advertise on facebook - https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/immigration/human-smugglers-use-facebook-connect-migrants-spread-false-hope-reaching-n1262984
Barkley knows what's up - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/charles-barkley-nails-it/
10 stages of genocide - https://reasonandmeaning.com/2017/09/11/genocide/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1378548395539763201
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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