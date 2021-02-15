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Trump's Triumphs 20: (Pt.1of2): The Supremes Wil Be At It Again...Pray Hard & Properly...
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30 views • February 15, 2021
The Supremes Will Declare Trump the President of the U.S: A Prophecy of Biblical Proportions. https://youtu.be/xeDOkit1810
Glenn Beck goes Patriot Maga on the Demon-Rats...
https://youtu.be/qvQhcbfdJc4
Once again Donald J. Trump our Great President is David to The Democrat's (Demon-Rat's) Goliath. He will win the case about election fraud in the Supreme court. However, the trouble overall can be explained in the Bible if you care to listen.
Just letting you know that Trump is a type of David in the bible upholding the commandments of God and improving the world... This election will correct many wrongs in our Democratic cause by the lying mainstream media Evil Big Tech Censorship, and the damage of the whole world because of sin. The churches and synagogues refuse to obey God and the damage they do result in the chaos you now see. But take heart God is in charge and His charge is to protect those who will eventually receive the gift of eternal life... Thanks...
The “Science" is now conclusive. The Corona Virus Pandemic can be understood by examining the following Bibliography. And the Trumping Trump will be judged as a good thing because of all the lessons we learn. There is a reason for the season Biblically, in this video series we will explore the spiritual aspects of the political response to an annual flu season of 2020... https://www.uctv.tv/shows/Immunology-101-The-Basics-and-Introduction-to-our-Patient-25130 The Fight against COVID-19: An Update from Dr. Jay Bhattacharya https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k7v2F3usNVA Perspectives on the Pandemic | Dr. John Ioannidis Update: 4.17.20 | Episode 4 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cwPqmLoZA4s Coronavirus: German study shows COVID-19 might not be fatal as previously thought https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMWdPRhu_p8 'Dr SHIVA Ayyadurai' POWERFUL Interview - MIT PhD on Corona virus with Jasmin Kosubek -RT Deutsch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pZeqHLn2BFs Dr.SHIVA Speaks on X22 Spotlight https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6AHNoLhLPpI What the MSM Was Afraid to Tell You (much lower fatality rate) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-PwKfHNSEzM Why lockdowns are the wrong policy - Swedish expert Prof. Johan Giesecke https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bfN2JWifLCY The Economic Ramifications of Economic Shutdown | The Coronavirus and Public Policy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XeJJzRbdjzo&;t=11s What the MSM Was Afraid to Tell You (Lock-downs do not save lives) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DIuI-A5Ityw Flu Deaths Rising for Americans Over 65 (AARP) https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2018/older-flu-deaths-rising.html Something's Up with These Death Rates... | Louder With Crowder (Nobody is getting the regular flu???) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3f0VRtY9oTs&;feature=push-u-sub&attr_tag=ycU2TfGNQMjkZjbM%3A6 Nobel prize winning scientist Prof Michael Levitt: lockdown is a “huge mistake” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bl-sZdfLcEk Dr Buttar Accuses Fauci, Gates & The Media For Using COVID-19 To Drive Hidden Agenda https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnbf9wccdxE Governor BANS Church Services Over 50 People Til A Vaccine https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=07hEdXU1dq8 How 'Professor Lockdown' helped save tens of thousands of lives worldwide — and carried COVID-19 into Downing Street https://www.businessinsider.com/neil-ferguson-transformed-uk-covid-response-oxford-challenge-imperial-model-2020-4 Dr. Ioannidis on Why We Don't Have Reliable Data Surrounding COVID-19 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QUvWaxuurzQ Dr. Ioannidis on Results of Coronavirus Studies https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T-saAuXaPok Dr. Ioannidis: Time to Start Opening Up, with Science, not Partisan Politics (its just the flu) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PC3nptwY50I CDC
What the MSM Was Afraid to Tell You (About covid-19) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8S8Js-tEmlg
Please Subscribe and Donate, no one cares what the bible says and therefore will not fund what it says.
Covid-19 Lies; Conspiracies & Cover-up, Part 1 The Lies...
https://www.veoh.com/myprofile/videos/published Trump Rally Low Turnout vs. Corona Virus Science
https://www.veoh.com/watch/v142036936Zgp8AZZc
Dr Buttar Doctor Rashid THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KJDfjHr7oJQ&;pp=wgIECgIIAQ%3D%3D&feature=push-sd&attr_tag=4XqOrZ8-c_N-zPuF%3A6
Dangers of Facemasks https://www.askdrbuttar.com/facemask/
Dr Rashid A Buttar WHY EVERYONE COULD TEST POSITIVEhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9rFxEusAJI&;lc=UgxPQx2iRPORkNFp5tN4AaABAg.9AbDYpscR-I9AbjOuFvWP4&feature=em-comments
Dr. RASHID Doctor BUTTAR START LOOKING RIGHT open your eyes & analyze the situation for yourself
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q_4F-yz3Jo8&;pp=wgIECgIIAQ%3D%3D
Glenn Beck goes Patriot Maga on the Demon-Rats...
https://youtu.be/qvQhcbfdJc4
Once again Donald J. Trump our Great President is David to The Democrat's (Demon-Rat's) Goliath. He will win the case about election fraud in the Supreme court. However, the trouble overall can be explained in the Bible if you care to listen.
Just letting you know that Trump is a type of David in the bible upholding the commandments of God and improving the world... This election will correct many wrongs in our Democratic cause by the lying mainstream media Evil Big Tech Censorship, and the damage of the whole world because of sin. The churches and synagogues refuse to obey God and the damage they do result in the chaos you now see. But take heart God is in charge and His charge is to protect those who will eventually receive the gift of eternal life... Thanks...
The “Science" is now conclusive. The Corona Virus Pandemic can be understood by examining the following Bibliography. And the Trumping Trump will be judged as a good thing because of all the lessons we learn. There is a reason for the season Biblically, in this video series we will explore the spiritual aspects of the political response to an annual flu season of 2020... https://www.uctv.tv/shows/Immunology-101-The-Basics-and-Introduction-to-our-Patient-25130 The Fight against COVID-19: An Update from Dr. Jay Bhattacharya https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k7v2F3usNVA Perspectives on the Pandemic | Dr. John Ioannidis Update: 4.17.20 | Episode 4 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cwPqmLoZA4s Coronavirus: German study shows COVID-19 might not be fatal as previously thought https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMWdPRhu_p8 'Dr SHIVA Ayyadurai' POWERFUL Interview - MIT PhD on Corona virus with Jasmin Kosubek -RT Deutsch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pZeqHLn2BFs Dr.SHIVA Speaks on X22 Spotlight https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6AHNoLhLPpI What the MSM Was Afraid to Tell You (much lower fatality rate) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-PwKfHNSEzM Why lockdowns are the wrong policy - Swedish expert Prof. Johan Giesecke https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bfN2JWifLCY The Economic Ramifications of Economic Shutdown | The Coronavirus and Public Policy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XeJJzRbdjzo&;t=11s What the MSM Was Afraid to Tell You (Lock-downs do not save lives) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DIuI-A5Ityw Flu Deaths Rising for Americans Over 65 (AARP) https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2018/older-flu-deaths-rising.html Something's Up with These Death Rates... | Louder With Crowder (Nobody is getting the regular flu???) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3f0VRtY9oTs&;feature=push-u-sub&attr_tag=ycU2TfGNQMjkZjbM%3A6 Nobel prize winning scientist Prof Michael Levitt: lockdown is a “huge mistake” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bl-sZdfLcEk Dr Buttar Accuses Fauci, Gates & The Media For Using COVID-19 To Drive Hidden Agenda https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnbf9wccdxE Governor BANS Church Services Over 50 People Til A Vaccine https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=07hEdXU1dq8 How 'Professor Lockdown' helped save tens of thousands of lives worldwide — and carried COVID-19 into Downing Street https://www.businessinsider.com/neil-ferguson-transformed-uk-covid-response-oxford-challenge-imperial-model-2020-4 Dr. Ioannidis on Why We Don't Have Reliable Data Surrounding COVID-19 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QUvWaxuurzQ Dr. Ioannidis on Results of Coronavirus Studies https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T-saAuXaPok Dr. Ioannidis: Time to Start Opening Up, with Science, not Partisan Politics (its just the flu) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PC3nptwY50I CDC
What the MSM Was Afraid to Tell You (About covid-19) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8S8Js-tEmlg
Please Subscribe and Donate, no one cares what the bible says and therefore will not fund what it says.
Covid-19 Lies; Conspiracies & Cover-up, Part 1 The Lies...
https://www.veoh.com/myprofile/videos/published Trump Rally Low Turnout vs. Corona Virus Science
https://www.veoh.com/watch/v142036936Zgp8AZZc
Dr Buttar Doctor Rashid THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KJDfjHr7oJQ&;pp=wgIECgIIAQ%3D%3D&feature=push-sd&attr_tag=4XqOrZ8-c_N-zPuF%3A6
Dangers of Facemasks https://www.askdrbuttar.com/facemask/
Dr Rashid A Buttar WHY EVERYONE COULD TEST POSITIVEhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9rFxEusAJI&;lc=UgxPQx2iRPORkNFp5tN4AaABAg.9AbDYpscR-I9AbjOuFvWP4&feature=em-comments
Dr. RASHID Doctor BUTTAR START LOOKING RIGHT open your eyes & analyze the situation for yourself
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q_4F-yz3Jo8&;pp=wgIECgIIAQ%3D%3D
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