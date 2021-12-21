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The Great Global Warming Swindle from 2007
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241 views • December 21, 2021
1. The Great Global Warming Swindle from 2007. Everything you've ever been told about Global Warming is probably untrue. This film blows the whistle on the biggest swindle in modern history.
https://www.brighteon.com/78276e06-27a4-4628-a1d8-bd6f57c96743
2. Hilarious: Crowd Sings ‘Shove your Vaccine Up Your Ass’ In Italy. This song needs to go viral to help fight against medical tyranny.
https://www.brighteon.com/3ab258a6-ce93-4248-bed1-c737bcdd0baa
3. Karen Kingston joins the Stew Peters Show to expose the new evidence that vaccinated parents are increasing the mortality risk for their unvaccinated children. There's also evidence, she says, of an absurdly high false-positive rate for Covid on the PCR Tests+.
https://www.brighteon.com/4f94e55e-972e-4113-a920-507f7f47de48
4. Remember those crazy old timers who used to talk about Revelations? The Mark of the Beast. Not being allowed to buy or sell without taking it? Remember how everyone laughed at their alarmist paranoia for decades on end? Well, it’s not so funny now, is it?
https://www.infowars.com/posts/implantable-microchip-stores-your-covid-vaccination-status/
5. #FuneralDirector sends chilling message about high number of deaths related to vaccines #DoNotComply. People die from common flu with damaged immunesystem.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u30oHeUq7OE
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.brighteon.com/78276e06-27a4-4628-a1d8-bd6f57c96743
2. Hilarious: Crowd Sings ‘Shove your Vaccine Up Your Ass’ In Italy. This song needs to go viral to help fight against medical tyranny.
https://www.brighteon.com/3ab258a6-ce93-4248-bed1-c737bcdd0baa
3. Karen Kingston joins the Stew Peters Show to expose the new evidence that vaccinated parents are increasing the mortality risk for their unvaccinated children. There's also evidence, she says, of an absurdly high false-positive rate for Covid on the PCR Tests+.
https://www.brighteon.com/4f94e55e-972e-4113-a920-507f7f47de48
4. Remember those crazy old timers who used to talk about Revelations? The Mark of the Beast. Not being allowed to buy or sell without taking it? Remember how everyone laughed at their alarmist paranoia for decades on end? Well, it’s not so funny now, is it?
https://www.infowars.com/posts/implantable-microchip-stores-your-covid-vaccination-status/
5. #FuneralDirector sends chilling message about high number of deaths related to vaccines #DoNotComply. People die from common flu with damaged immunesystem.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u30oHeUq7OE
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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