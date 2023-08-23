Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Beast Calls Down Fire from the Sky and Deceives the People
channel image
New Patriot
1222 Subscribers
Shop now
250 views
Published 19 hours ago

This causes fires to start on the earth, and the deception is the climate change narrative and the green agenda, which is the Fourth (green) horse of the apocalypse.   Character tests are coming.

Keywords
climate changesmart citiesmauibuild back betterhawaii fireslahaina fire

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket