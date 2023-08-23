The Beast Calls Down Fire from the Sky and Deceives the People

This causes fires to start on the earth, and the deception is the climate change narrative and the green agenda, which is the Fourth (green) horse of the apocalypse. Character tests are coming.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.