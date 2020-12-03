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HARALD KAUTZ-VELLA ~ Black Goo=Gaia Blood, A.I. Mind Control, Aliens & Narcissism [Age Of Truth TV]
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100 views • December 03, 2020
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UNFORGETTABLE Age Of Truth TV show with HARALD KAUTZ - previously Harald Kautz-Vella, filmed in Northern Germany.
Harald Kautz is a German Researcher, Physicist/Scientist, Chemist, Activist & Author.
An in-depth, mind expanding, fascinating, esoteric, mystical and intense interview and conversation with Harald Kautz-Vella and Age Of Truth TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander.
INTERVIEW presented by AGE OF TRUTH TV´s Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander. Filmed on October 28th 2020 in Schönhagen, Northern Germany.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
Support: www.ageoftruth.tv/support
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
UNFORGETTABLE Age Of Truth TV show with HARALD KAUTZ - previously Harald Kautz-Vella, filmed in Northern Germany.
Harald Kautz is a German Researcher, Physicist/Scientist, Chemist, Activist & Author.
An in-depth, mind expanding, fascinating, esoteric, mystical and intense interview and conversation with Harald Kautz-Vella and Age Of Truth TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander.
INTERVIEW presented by AGE OF TRUTH TV´s Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander. Filmed on October 28th 2020 in Schönhagen, Northern Germany.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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