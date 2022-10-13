Pfizer Executive Admits COVID “Vaccines” Were Not About Preventing Transmission

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The only things we know for certain are that the COVID-19 vaccines are not actually vaccines and that they were forced on the public for a nefarious agenda. They were never intended nor were they tested to prevent the infection or transmission of a respiratory virus. More at: https://ourfreedomprotests.com/