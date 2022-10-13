Pfizer Executive Admits COVID “Vaccines” Were Not About Preventing Transmission

The only things we know for certain are that the COVID-19 vaccines are not actually vaccines and that they were forced on the public for a nefarious agenda. They were never intended nor were they tested to prevent the infection or transmission of a respiratory virus. More at: https://ourfreedomprotests.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.