Catholic Man Moment: The Destiny of the Christian is “To Be with Jesus.”
cmcsmen
cmcsmen
10 followers
0
3 views • 1 day ago

This channel mostly shares short videos about the fundamentals of Catholic Manhood from Frank J Casella, Catholic Men Chicago Southland Co-founder & Executive Director -  'Living the Goodness of a Catholic Man'. https://cmcsmen.net 


The Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe, previously known as "Christ the King," was instituted by Pope Pius XI in 1925 as a response to the rise of secularism, which often disregards God's presence in daily living. This feast serves to powerfully affirm Christ's sovereignty over all aspects of life, including individuals, families, society, governments, and nations. It is a reminder of the importance of acknowledging God's role in our lives and the world around us, encouraging reflection on how we incorporate faith into our existence.


Gospel - The Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe

The rulers sneered at Jesus and said,
"He saved others, let him save himself
if he is the chosen one, the Christ of God."
Even the soldiers jeered at him.
As they approached to offer him wine they called out,
"If you are King of the Jews, save yourself."
Above him there was an inscription that read,
"This is the King of the Jews."

Now one of the criminals hanging there reviled Jesus, saying,
"Are you not the Christ?
Save yourself and us."
The other, however, rebuking him, said in reply,
"Have you no fear of God,
for you are subject to the same condemnation?
And indeed, we have been condemned justly,
for the sentence we received corresponds to our crimes,
but this man has done nothing criminal."
Then he said,
"Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom."
He replied to him,
"Amen, I say to you,
today you will be with me in Paradise."

