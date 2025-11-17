Catholic Man Moment: The Destiny of the Christian is “To Be with Jesus.”

This channel mostly shares short videos about the fundamentals of Catholic Manhood from Frank J Casella, Catholic Men Chicago Southland Co-founder & Executive Director - 'Living the Goodness of a Catholic Man'. https://cmcsmen.net





The Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe, previously known as "Christ the King," was instituted by Pope Pius XI in 1925 as a response to the rise of secularism, which often disregards God's presence in daily living. This feast serves to powerfully affirm Christ's sovereignty over all aspects of life, including individuals, families, society, governments, and nations. It is a reminder of the importance of acknowledging God's role in our lives and the world around us, encouraging reflection on how we incorporate faith into our existence.





Gospel - The Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe

