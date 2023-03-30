Create New Account
DITCHIN' THE DOLLAR
DITCHIN' THE DOLLAR: More and more countries are looking for some economic breathing room on economies longtime choked by the US dollar's grip on their economies - especially as the currency slips  in step with its own economy.


With Iran and Russia at the forefront of trading in their own currencies, inspiring other (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/17331) nations in Africa and Asia to drop the dollar and turn eastward, the US's sanctions are only going to punish itself.

Keywords
economynwodollar

