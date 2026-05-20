Lucifer’s Script, Tartaria, the Anunnaki & Matrix Dream 5-13-26 to 5-18-26 Shared 5-20-26

A dream from my lovely Jesus Christ where He speaks to me about lu lu...lucifer's main scheme for mankind from past to present events which include their time as the Anunnaki, the Tatarians and information on Antarctica, the 3 days of darkness and the belief of the world being a digital matrix.

John 10:10 The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.

FOR THE GLORY OF FATHER GOD & JESUS CHRIST.

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

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