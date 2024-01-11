Horrifying Moments! How Ukrainian Sniper Called the Ghost of Bakhmut Executed Russian Forces

US Military News





Jan 10, 2024





In the heart of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, there exists a group of elite Ukrainian soldiers who have earned a fearsome reputation. They are known as the "Ghosts of Bakhmut," led by a remarkable sniper named Ghost. In this video, we will delve into their incredible story, their training, and their unwavering dedication to Ukraine's cause.





Over the past nine months, Ghost and his team have claimed to have Executed 113 of Putin's troops, part of a staggering total of 558 Russian soldiers. This elite squad, composed of highly trained fighters, is led by Commander Ghost, who considers himself one of the best sharpshooters in the world.





The Ghosts of Bakhmut operate up to 16 hours a day in full camouflaged gear, patiently waiting for their targets, often equipped with the powerful American Barrett M107A1 sniper rifle. But this work is far from the glamorous image portrayed in American films. It's about calculation, camouflage, and survival.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iOfEPyzp1lo