Elite Bloodlines of the Fallen Angels

People are waking up to the reality of secret cults and satanic worship in North America and around the world. Their evil and corrupt activities are being exposed world wide thanks to the quickly disappearing freedom of information on the internet. Thank you Brighteon for your efforts in keeping freedom alive.



Gary Wayne is an expert on this subject. I encourage you to check out his many other videos on youtube. I will be posting a few more of his videos in hopes to arm you with information about these fallen angels and the seed of Cain.



Take focus of this hazard to our humanity. Like any other hazard, educate and inform yourself on the necessary info so you can manage this hazard with minimal risk and effort.