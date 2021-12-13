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JP Morgan and the Invisible Pickpockets of Paper Currency! Stefan Molyneux hosts the Corbett Report
Stefan Molyneux
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62 views • December 13, 2021
Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, takes the helm for this special edition of the Corbett Report! This show analyzes the major causes of the recent multi-billion-dollar loss at J.P. Morgan, discussing inflation, fiat currency, ridiculously low interest rates, the lessons of history, and the utter madness of expecting the debt-addicted Federal Government somehow promote fiscal responsibility in the financial sector!

Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
The five largest banks in the United States hold over 75% of all banking assets. This is the highest concentration of banking assets among the top five firms in American history. The concern of banks being too big to fail is worse now than before the financial crisis.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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