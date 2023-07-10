The Pyramid of Satan

Most Christians know that Satan inspired the tower in Babylon that was built after the flood and God put a stop to, but they don’t realize Satan has never given up on building a world empire.

For the last seven thousand years, he has built a spiritual pyramid that reaches far into the heavens, which will someday be the foundation for the Antichrist kingdom. Pastor John details how Satan's pyramid is built and the different people that make up its many layers.

Jesus instructed us how to avoid being trapped in this pyramid but many Christians are unknowingly drawn into it. Jesus said that the truth will set us free and it is biblical truth that will help you to live a victorious life and be set free from the clutches of the Devil. Have you made plans on how to finish your life or are you just drifting?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1258.pdf

RLJ-1258 -- OCTOBER 3, 2010

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm