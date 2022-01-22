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Covid19 Vaccines under International Criminal Investigation?
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312 views • January 22, 2022
According to this video report to a police station, there is issued an investigation into the Covid19 vaccines by "The International Court of Justice" in The Hague in the Netherlands. The report goes further into the direct consequences for the police (worldwide) who now should have a duty to protect all endangered citizens. For More information visit: https://partijvoordeliefde.nl/news/379-international-criminal-investigation-into-covid19-vaccines
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