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FROM THE LORD - 4.24.21
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10 views • April 25, 2021
Hi Family! This is a message Father gave for the Body of Christ.
Thank you for all of your prayers, comments, love and financial help! We love you all!!! Please share it if you hear Him in the message! Also, Chuck and I want to say thank you to each of you for being part of our lives. We're asking Father for whatever He wants you to have to walk in the fullness of who you've been called to be and all you've been called to do for Him!
Please leave your comments - we love hearing from you! Hopefully, they will all show up in our comments section. If we don't reply, we didn't see them and we're so sorry about that. Thank you all so much for being part of this little corner of Father's vineyard. Hugs from both of us!!! Here's the info:
TO SEND A DONATION: (thank you so much if you help us!)
https://paypal.me/DesignByVicky
or through regular mail, send to:
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
LINK FOR PRAYER REQUESTS OR PRAISE REPORTS:
[email protected]
TO JOIN THE CHANNEL PRAYER TEAM; send us an email at:
[email protected]
OUR WEBSITE:
https://vickyandchuck.com
OUR EMAIL ADDRESS:
[email protected]
VICKY'S BLOG:
https://Vickyvmusic.blogspot.com
PRIVATE GROUP FOR WOMEN ON FACEBOOK:
Meet Him At The Well (For women only - please send a request to join)
PRAYER TEAM ON FACEBOOK: The Well Prayer Team
(Send request to join. Private group.)
Thank you for all of your prayers, comments, love and financial help! We love you all!!! Please share it if you hear Him in the message! Also, Chuck and I want to say thank you to each of you for being part of our lives. We're asking Father for whatever He wants you to have to walk in the fullness of who you've been called to be and all you've been called to do for Him!
Please leave your comments - we love hearing from you! Hopefully, they will all show up in our comments section. If we don't reply, we didn't see them and we're so sorry about that. Thank you all so much for being part of this little corner of Father's vineyard. Hugs from both of us!!! Here's the info:
TO SEND A DONATION: (thank you so much if you help us!)
https://paypal.me/DesignByVicky
or through regular mail, send to:
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
LINK FOR PRAYER REQUESTS OR PRAISE REPORTS:
[email protected]
TO JOIN THE CHANNEL PRAYER TEAM; send us an email at:
[email protected]
OUR WEBSITE:
https://vickyandchuck.com
OUR EMAIL ADDRESS:
[email protected]
VICKY'S BLOG:
https://Vickyvmusic.blogspot.com
PRIVATE GROUP FOR WOMEN ON FACEBOOK:
Meet Him At The Well (For women only - please send a request to join)
PRAYER TEAM ON FACEBOOK: The Well Prayer Team
(Send request to join. Private group.)
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