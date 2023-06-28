Title: Rising Star Ramaswamy's Battle Against America's Mental Health Epidemic & Transgender Surge

Now for the real news, Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican rising star, highlights America's mental health epidemic, revealing a surge in transgender identity among young people as an example. In the past five years, the number of adults under 30 identifying as trans increased from 0.6% to 5%. Ramaswamy blames the allure of woke ideologies and the lack of strong national identity for contributing to this alarming situation. He urges for a vision of American national identity to replace these agendas. A recent Gallup poll supports his concerns, showing a generational aspect affecting younger generations disproportionately, with 19.7% of Generation Z claiming an LGBT identity. Ramaswamy's stance ignites a national conversation on mental health and identity, demanding urgent action. That's all I've got. Get the rest, tap the link in our bio.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.