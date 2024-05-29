Pets in Love





I Will Never Be Pet Again! 3 Month Old Puppy Tearfully Begs For a Freedom





Why is the human heart so cold?

This husky mix puppy has been chained to the garden by his owner since he was a baby

The owner didn't care about him at all

Not loved, not cared for, not enough food and water

He felt increasingly tired and weak

At just 3 months old, the husky dog feels the world is full of darkness

Luckily the rescuer arrived. They saw the puppy's situation, so they offered to raise the dog.

And then they coldly received approval from the owner

With concern etched on his face, they gently scooped up the fragile creature and carried him to safety.

As the puppy was brought into the warmth of the house,

it was evident that he was not well.

His once lively eyes now dulled with illness, his fur matted and unkempt.

The family wasted no time, promising to take him to the vet at the break of dawn.





