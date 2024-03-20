Carl Higbie: Joe Biden was the product in Hunter's scheme. On Wednesday's episode of "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" Carl weighed in on Hunter Biden's former business partners' testimonies before the House, broke down Tony Bobulinki's statements about his dealings with Hunter Biden, and more on NEWSMAX.
