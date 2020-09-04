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Full Show: Zero Turnout For Joe Biden In Kenosha, Compared To Huge Crowds For Trump
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53 views • September 04, 2020
Major breaking news stories today include the Department Of Justice is getting ready to investigate Google for anti-trust, Joe Biden goes to Kenosha, Wisconsin only to suffer multiple gaffes and gets almost no crowd to turn out, the alleged ANTIFA linked murderer appears to admit murder in an interview that appears on Vice, and the Democrat protesters are now showing up at the Democrat politicians houses, included Nancy Pelosi’s. Guests today include Ali Alexander and Jesse Lee Peterson. The Democrats are collapsing under Biden, Pelosi and Harris as Trump is surging in support. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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