Tucker Carlson on the lack of Honor exhibited by the US - School was hit twice - clip 3 of 3

Tucker Carlson on the lack of honor exhibited by the US:

"You can't have a war unless you believe you are — on the deepest level — better than the people you're fighting."

The school was hit twice, forty minutes apart, Tucker says Americans need to demand answers, because national honor depends on it.

"If you wake up in the morning living in the kind of country that thinks it's okay to kill — not simply military officers — but their daughters…

That country is not worth fighting for."

Adding: ⚡️The fragments of the missile that hit the girls' school in Minab bear the markings of US munitions, according to the NYT.

Apparently, these are fragments of an American-made Tomahawk missile, the publication specified.