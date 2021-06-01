CCP Wants To Investigate the US for COVID-19 Origin

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05/27/2021 Zhao Lijian, spokesman of CCP’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs: the United States completely ignores facts and science, and uses the pandemic to seek politically manipulation and scapegoat China. This is disrespectful to science, irresponsible to people’s lives, and counter-productive to concerted global efforts to fight the virus.