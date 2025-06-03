Strange: Former CIA Director Mike Pompeo & psychopath chairman Lindsey Graham were both in Ukraine just one day before Ukraine committed terrorist attacks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Does anyone find it strange that former CIA Director [under Trump] Mike Pompeo and psychopath chairman Lindsey Graham were both in Ukraine just one day before Ukraine committed terrorist attacks on Russian civilian trains and attacked Russian strategic nuclear bombers?
What a strange coincidence...
and that's not all, continue reading...
Adding, there were receipt images posted, on June 2, 2025, starting from June 1:
US State Department spent more than $800k on ONE NIGHT of hotel accommodation in Kiev
The same day Senators Lindsey Graham and Dick Blumenthal were in town, coincidentally
What kind of room service were they ordering? What was on the menu?