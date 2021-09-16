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Know Thy Government's Militant Intentions
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10 views • September 16, 2021
The attacks against us are coming hard and fast from DC. The first part is their attack on five states for supposed civil rights violations centering on not masking up when the schools should. The second part is the reshaping of our US military. The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this episode to explain what is going on and tell you that there is much We the People need to do.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/know-thy-governments-militant-intentions-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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