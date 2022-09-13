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9/11/2022 Fay Fay Show: Zhang Hongwei is not a simple bagman, and is deeply involved in both intelligence and military affairs. Zhang is literally executing the Belt and Road Initiative through his companies such as Orient Group and United Energy Group