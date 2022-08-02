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Dr. William Bay - No Fear of AHPRA & A Message of Hope - Call for More Aussie Doctors!
High Hopes
High Hopes
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298 views • August 02, 2022

Maria Zeee


Dr. William Bay joins us to share the story of how his conscience led him to speak out with no fear of AHPRA, vaccine injuries he has witnessed, the overwhelming number of hospitalisations among people who have had multiple COVID-19 injections, and call for his colleagues end the silence, be brave, and speak out once and for all.


More information about Dr. Bay's work can be found via the QLD People's Protest website:


https://qpp.life/


If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:


https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII


Website:


https://www.zeeemedia.com


Uncensored on Telegram:


https://t.me/zeeemedia


To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:


https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia


Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.


To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:


https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ehnjh-dr.-william-bay-no-fear-of-ahpra-and-a-message-of-hope-call-for-more-aussie.html


Keywords
healthhospitalizationsadverse effectsvaccinevaccine injuriesmedicineaustraliajabshotinoculationinjectioncovidboostersahpramaria zeeedr william bay
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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