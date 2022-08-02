Dr. William Bay - No Fear of AHPRA & A Message of Hope - Call for More Aussie Doctors!

Maria Zeee





Dr. William Bay joins us to share the story of how his conscience led him to speak out with no fear of AHPRA, vaccine injuries he has witnessed, the overwhelming number of hospitalisations among people who have had multiple COVID-19 injections, and call for his colleagues end the silence, be brave, and speak out once and for all.





More information about Dr. Bay's work can be found via the QLD People's Protest website:





https://qpp.life/





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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ehnjh-dr.-william-bay-no-fear-of-ahpra-and-a-message-of-hope-call-for-more-aussie.html



