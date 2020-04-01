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World War 3 Warning For America
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146 views • April 01, 2020
There have been three unmistakable signs that war is coming to the United States very soon. Those signs have all emerged in the past week, all with a sense of urgency that goes far beyond any concern about a pandemic.
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