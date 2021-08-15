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Coronavirus & The New World Order: Part 1 - The Phoenix Wears the Crown
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998 views • August 15, 2021
Signs and symbols rule the world. The coronavirus signals the crowning of the Antichrist and the coming New World Order. The occulted or black sun with its coronal halo is Victory over the nations. It is also the phoenix, Lucifer.
The Freemasonic 33 is a clear calling card of who is responsible. They've stated their intentions. All is clear to those who see.
Please everyone, remain indoors.
#COVID #NWO
The Freemasonic 33 is a clear calling card of who is responsible. They've stated their intentions. All is clear to those who see.
Please everyone, remain indoors.
#COVID #NWO
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