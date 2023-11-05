BABIES DESTROYED WHAT DOES THE BIBLE SAY?

THE BIBLE HAS A LOT TO SAY ABOUT DESTROYING BABIES AND THIS INCLUDES ABORTION. IF YOU DON'T KNOW YOU BETTER LISTEN TO THIS VIDEO. REMEMBER ALSO WHAT A PERSON SOWS SO SHALL HE OR SHE REAP. IN OTHER WORDS THERE'S KARMA. NOW THAT HUMANITY IS IN THE END TIMES AND A VEIL OF DELUSION HAS BEEN CAST OVER THEM. NO ONE BELIEVES THEY WILL BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR ALL THEIR THOUGHTS, ACTIONS AND WORDS. THIS IS A LIE FROM THE BITS OF HELL. THINK ABOUT PEOPLE THAT HAVE OUT OF THE BODY EXPERIENCES THAT HAVE BEEN LIVING AN EVIL LIFE. WHEN THEY WERE BROUGHT BACK INTO THE BODY THEY WERE TERRIFIED BECAUSE MANY OF THE EXPERIENCED THE FIRES OF HELL. THIS IS WHY IT'S IMPORTANT PEOPLE REPENT RIGHT NOW! THE CLOCK IS TICKING AND THERE WILL BE MORE GOING TO HELL THEN ARE SAVED IN THE WICKED DAYS WE'RE NOW LIVING IN...WAKEUP!