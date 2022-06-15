Cluster Bomb Attack Seriously Injured 12 year old boy in Donetsk [English subtitles]

Patrick Lancaster [English Subtitles]

Jun 14, 2022 Today a Donetsk continued to come under heavy artillery fire all across the city killing 5 in the last 24 hours. In this report, we show the location12-year-old boy who was seriously injured in a Ukraine cluster bomb and mortar attack on Donetsk. We interview witnesses and family members at the site of the attack to investigate and reconstruct what happened. All witnesses Blamed Ukraine and accused Ukraine of shelling civilian areas for the last 8 years. ALL of course with full English and Russian translations. Just turn on subs #RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine Report by Patrick Lancaster US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist. I show what the western media will not show you. Please support our work by donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday Or via crypto: BTC: bc1q9jche7a0h3kam7tp7rd7qu6m5n606dp54a0c28 ETH: 0xe159d66190E5C51F2a13F49E2b17808f36CC02AD SOL: HJPrko54odD14CuqtdQsoqrmZJBU3hs1Tf9QuUN4j3ke XMR: 43mooJfwFkqVoepUW6V9gk79kTTvoUhaqGBRe18ktzW9DH6RTNDybykNhquTYtEk8WjfkjbHf8nUvZ1QbqDAsQmX4Ltxfvk DOGE: DHAwcZU4AZbivkW2ynHSfPnMV4KHP2b3NA You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media: https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLanc... https://rumble.com/c/PatrickLancaster... https://odysee.com/@PatrickLancastern... https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday https://www.tiktok.com/@patricklancas... https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday https://t.me/PatrickLancaterNewsToday https://vk.com/patricklancaster Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday Я независимый журналист, финансируемый только за счет пожертвований моих зрителей. Вы можете поддержать мою работу через Сбербанк, номер карты 4817760356637581

Mirrored from

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=olTwZbfzdPk