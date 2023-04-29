MASSIVE DRONE STRIKE*EVACUATION PLANE SHOT AT*CHEMICAL FIRE*NEW "ARCTURUS" VARIENT & ALARMING FUNGUS

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://warroom.org/us-govt-funded-seized-sudanese-biolab/ https://www.lancs.live/news/uk-world-news/brits-urged-wear-face-masks-26801729 https://twitter.com/FreeThinkerFit/status/1651607305233002496?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1651964718179921921 https://twitter.com/WarMonitors/status/1652280296757161994 https://www.zerohedge.com/military/incredible-loss-two-apache-helicopters-collide-exercise-over-alaska-killing-3-soldiers https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/situation-does-not-look-good-for-ukraine-polands-top-general-says-1109953569.html https://www.rt.com/russia/575520-sevastopol-oil-terminal-fire/ https://twitter.com/WarMonitors/status/1651977496219336704 https://twitter.com/LoveWorld_Peopl/status/1652095955871711232?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1652095955871711232%7Ctwgr%5Eff7881a1f5a7786b0d8569724a06d7f9856d920c%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5420120%2Fpg1 https://twitter.com/no_itsmyturn/status/1652085531667312644?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1652085531667312644%7Ctwgr%5Eff7881a1f5a7786b0d8569724a06d7f9856d920c%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5420120%2Fpg1 https://twitter.com/sentdefender/status/1652086536265932809?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1652086536265932809%7Ctwgr%5Eff7881a1f5a7786b0d8569724a06d7f9856d920c%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5420120%2Fpg1 https://twitter.com/arunachalbuzz/status/1652014214230229023?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1652014214230229023%7Ctwgr%5E384993de0f097086c4afab926a496f9309088074%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5355140%2Fpg293 https://www.scmp.com/news/china/science/article/3217912/has-china-just-finalised-worlds-first-hyperloop-destinations https://www.rt.com/news/575522-ai-nuclear-strike-ban/ https://twitter.com/songpinganq/status/1651964073154871296 https://twitter.com/songpinganq/status/1647621215488724994 https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1652011801729482759 https://twitter.com/LakotaMan1/status/1652001170184093696 https://twitter.com/fasc1nate/status/1651703678980567040

