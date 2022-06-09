The Deputy of the Ukrainian Parliament Roman Kostenko - Says the Ukraine Forces are Suffering "Very Heavy Loses", near Nikolaev. 060922

Ukrainian troops are suffering "very heavy losses" near Nikolaev, since they cannot oppose the long-range artillery of the RF Armed Forces.

This was stated by the deputy of the Ukrainian parliament Roman Kostenko.

"When we try to move a little somewhere, they turn on Hurricanes, turn on Grads," he said on the air.

It contrasts sharply with the regular statements of Kyiv propaganda about some "successes" and "offensives" in this direction.

Thanks a lot to

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMLEgpDp2/

For the translation.