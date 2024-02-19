Military-Grade Intel Operation

The Inversion Of Democracy
* Tucker Carlson’s interview with Mike Benz set the internet on fire.
* They unpack the left’s color revolution/regime change playbook.
* Lib tyrants advertise their tyranny to other libs, but they censor you and condemn you as a conspiracy theorist for noticing.
WATCH: Tucker Carlson Uncensored
◦ Ep. 75: The National Security State
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 19 February 2024
https://rumble.com/v4ecf1z-the-interview-that-set-the-internet-on-fire-ep-2190-021924.html
