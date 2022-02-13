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Massive Cover-Up Exposed, Big Media And Fact Checkers Ignored Evidence Of Myocarditis – Dr. Coleman
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170 views • February 13, 2022
In the video, which is featured below, Dr. Vernon Coleman discussed how the media was reacting to the data and science proving their narrative to be nothing more than government overreach. It should be noted that Dr. Coleman has been banned by most social media platforms. The Doctor even admitted that most accounts in his name on Twitter and Telegram are nothing more than fakes.
https://vernoncoleman.org/
https://vernoncoleman.org/
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