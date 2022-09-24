⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report On The Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1300, September 24, 2022

Full Text Below, but first -

--⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (September 24, 2022)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 Massive fire attack has resulted in causing casualties of over 140 servicemen and 19 units of military equipment pf 14th and 92nd mechanised brigades near Kupyansk (Kharkov region), as well as of 66th Mechanised Brigade near Shchurovo (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 High-precision attacks launched by Russian Aerospace Forces at the positions of 28th Mechanised and 59th Mechanised Infantry brigades near Nikolayev, as well as of 61st Chaser Infantry Brigade near Ternovka (Nikolayev region) have resulted in the elimination of over 200 nationalists, 3 tanks and 16 armoured combat vehicles.





💥 Missile attack launched at a provisional base of foreign mercenaries near Kalinovka (Nikolayev region) has resulted in the elimination of up to 300 militants.





💥 Unsuccessful attempt of 10th Mountain Assault Brigade to launch an offensive towards Berestovoye (Donetsk People's Republic) has resulted in the elimination of 48 Ukrainian servicemen, including 7 officers.





◽️ 4 armoured vehicles have been neutralised.





💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised 5 AFU command posts near Kupyansk (Kharkov region), Nikolayevka (Donetsk People's Republic), Kirovo (Zaporozhye region), Kostromka (Kherson region) and Bereznegovatoye (Nikolayev region), as well as 62 artillery units, 153 AFU manpower and military equipment concentration areas.





◽️ 3 missile, artillery armament and munitions depots have been destroyed near Annovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Sladkoye and Uspenovka (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ 1 radar of Ukrainian-manufactured S-300 air defence system has been destroyed near Udachnoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Norwegian-manufactured ARTHUR counter-battery warfare radar near Mikhaylo-Zavodskoye (Dnepropetrovsk region).





💥 Fighter of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 MiG-29 of Ukrainian Air Force modified for launching U.S.-manufactured HARM anti-radar missiles near Sergeyevka (Dnepropetrovsk region).





💥 Russian air defence facilities have shot down 7 unmanned aerial vehicles near Staromlynovka, Valeryanovka, Kirillovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Reshetilovskoye and Lyubimovka (Zaporozhye region), Chkalovo and Kirovo (Kherson region).





◽️ 42 projectiles launched by HIMARS and Olkha multiple rocket-launching systems, as well as HARM anti-radar missiles have been destroyed in air near Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region).





◽️ Moreover, 2 Tochka-U tactical missiles have been intercepted over Matrosovka and Korsunka (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 299 airplanes and 155 helicopters, 2,062 unmanned aerial vehicles, 376 air defence missile systems, 5,100 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 844 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,412 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 5,813 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.





❗️ Kiev regime continues its provocations near Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.





💥 Russian air defence facilities have shot down 1 Bayraktar-TB2 unmanned aerial vehicle over Kakhovka reservoir on its way from Nikopol towards Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.





◽️ AFU artillery has shelled Volna suburban settlement located near the nuclear power plant.





◽️ A total of 10 projectiles have been launched from the area of Marganets (Dnepropetrovsk region).





◽️ Enemy firepower has been neutralised by Russian artillery's counter-attack.





⚠️ The radiation environment at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant remains normal.