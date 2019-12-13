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Retired Marine - The UN Is Systematically Taking Over America And Must Be Stopped ASAP! -12/06/2019
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109 views • December 13, 2019
6 December 2019| Video #1187
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Original Description below this line.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The UN Takeover Of America!
https://youtu.be/9_jjPAm0zaU
THE UN’S COMMUNIST TIES: AN INTERVIEW WITH ALEX NEWMAN https://youtu.be/B4edhgfUE04
Steve Motley Interviews Alex Newman From The New American At Red Pill Expo... https://youtu.be/385islukkQ0
Subscribe - http://TheNewAmerican.com
Subscribe - http://TheEpochTimes.com
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Please shop at my HempWorx site and support the work of maintaining this channel:
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(SELL) Become an affiliate: https://www.7FigureBizOp.com/butlermichael?SOURCE=RMSOBN
Or consider leaving a donation: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=26725702
My name is Michael Butler; proud member of the Motley Crew. I created this backup channel at the direction of Steve Motley.
The list of websites that used to be on www.heresyourredpill.com can be found on this channel’s “Discussion” page here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQdQIwxM3ViLenWZeLCjtBA/discussion
Original Description below this line.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The UN Takeover Of America!
https://youtu.be/9_jjPAm0zaU
THE UN’S COMMUNIST TIES: AN INTERVIEW WITH ALEX NEWMAN https://youtu.be/B4edhgfUE04
Steve Motley Interviews Alex Newman From The New American At Red Pill Expo... https://youtu.be/385islukkQ0
Subscribe - http://TheNewAmerican.com
Subscribe - http://TheEpochTimes.com
Follow Me On FaceBook - http://FaceBook,com/stevemotley888
Follow Me OnTwitter - http://Twitter.com/stevemotley
Subscribe To My Back Up YouTube Channel - http://HempWorxFastStart.com
🔴 Take the FREE Online HempWorx Tour!
http://EndlessPayChecks.com
After Taking The Tour Enter Your Email Address in One of the Sites below then follow the Instructions to Become an Affiliate!
http://MyHempWorxSpot.com or http://LockInMySpot.com
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