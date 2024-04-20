Maxwell Azzarello Set Himself on Fire in Front of Trump's Trial (Uncensored) [CREEPER CUT]





- A man, reported to be Maxwell Azzarello, set himself on fire outside of the courthouse where Donald Trump's historic "hush-money" trial is taking place in New York. The incident came shortly after jury selection was completed.





- The New York Police Department has opened an investigation as it is unclear what led the man to take this action.





- Witnesses say he was passing out flyers and holding up a poster that read, "TRUMP IS WITH BIDEN AND THEY'RE ABOUT TO FASCIST COUP US". One witness states, as she was walking towards him, he yelled at her to get away. Several people were calling for NYPD yelling, "He's about to light himself on fire." He walked away and doused himself with propellant and lit himself on fire. Once engulfed in flames he took a few steps and collapsed to the floor. A few moments later, NYPD and security came over with fire extinguishers and stopped the flames. Unfortunately no Zionists were harmed.





Prior to his action, Max Azzarello shared a story on Instagram with the word ‘I love you’ scribbled multiple times.

maxwell azarello posted on his IG stories before setting himself on fire





“To my friends and family, witnesses and first responders, I deeply apologize for inflicting this pain upon you. But I assure you it is a drop in the bucket compared to what our government intends to inflict,” he said in the manifesto.





Full Manifesto: https://theponzipapers.substack.com/p/i-have-set-myself-on-fire-outside





