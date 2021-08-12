© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lindell FIREWORKS! Officials RAID OFFICE of Mesa Clerk During Cyber Symposium Revelations! Stew Peters
Follow
2
Share
Report
71 views • August 12, 2021
The Colorado Secretary of State directed officials to raid the office of the Mesa County Clerk, Tina Peters, who appeared visibly shook when she took to the stage at Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium, which is airing live at www.FrankSpeech.com.
Brad Barton appeared on 'The Stew Peters Show' and speculated the whole thing was set up to frame the Mesa Clerk who is bravely coming forward to expose corruption in the 2020 election.
https://rumble.com/vl083m-lindell-fireworks-officials-raid-office-of-mesa-clerk-during-symposium-reve.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.BradBartonUSA.com
Brad Barton appeared on 'The Stew Peters Show' and speculated the whole thing was set up to frame the Mesa Clerk who is bravely coming forward to expose corruption in the 2020 election.
https://rumble.com/vl083m-lindell-fireworks-officials-raid-office-of-mesa-clerk-during-symposium-reve.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.BradBartonUSA.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.