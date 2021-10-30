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COVID vaccines approved for CHILDREN in largest demonic child sacrifice BLOOD RITUAL in the history of the world
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351 views • October 30, 2021
COVID vaccines approved for CHILDREN in largest demonic child sacrifice BLOOD RITUAL in the history of the world
Situation Update, Oct 30th, 2021 - COVID vaccines approved for CHILDREN in largest demonic child sacrifice BLOOD RITUAL in the history of the world
Owned by Pfizer criminal FDA approves kill shots for kids - fucking satanic assholess - hope you all will burn in hell!
When 5 year olds are mandated to receive injections or face not attending schools, MILLIONS of parents will submit and obey, that is a simple fact. Unlike 99.9% of you cowards reading this, I NEVER complied with any mandates and NEVER wore a Satanic muzzle!
And anyone putting that in their Child is fucking weak & deserve the Pain they will receive
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5Isgzm5BTPOU/
Situation Update, Oct 30th, 2021 - COVID vaccines approved for CHILDREN in largest demonic child sacrifice BLOOD RITUAL in the history of the world
Owned by Pfizer criminal FDA approves kill shots for kids - fucking satanic assholess - hope you all will burn in hell!
When 5 year olds are mandated to receive injections or face not attending schools, MILLIONS of parents will submit and obey, that is a simple fact. Unlike 99.9% of you cowards reading this, I NEVER complied with any mandates and NEVER wore a Satanic muzzle!
And anyone putting that in their Child is fucking weak & deserve the Pain they will receive
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5Isgzm5BTPOU/
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