On June 22, 2025, Charlie Robinson of MacroAggressions tells Mel K:

"Internationalist David Rockefeller talks about [a One World Government]."

"One of my favorite quotes is from [David Rockefeller], where he's saying, ‘My family has been accused of being internationalists. That we're trying to form a World Government.’"

"And he goes, ‘If these are the charges, I stand guilty and proud of it.’"

"And you go, holy shit... was he drunk and said this on a hot mic or something?"

"No, [David Rockefeller] wrote it in his autobiography, page 405."

"You can go find it where he's confessing to wanting to create a World Government."

"These people like to talk, and you can catch them talking about this or writing it or putting it in telegrams or putting it in their autobiographies even, talking about the plan for World Government or world governance."

"You let them talk and what you find is that they'll tell you the plan."

"They will tell you exactly what they want to do."

"Sometimes you gotta get it in declassified memos like Kissinger's National Security Council Memorandum 200, which came out December 10th of 1974, where he said that the United States policy towards the third world is… that of depopulation, and then listed 13 countries for us to immediately start the process."

"And so when you go, I think that the American empire is bloodthirsty and that they want to kill people in the third world."

"Yeah, I can show you proof."

"I can show you where Kissinger wrote the memo thinking that nobody would ever see it, and now, that's American policy."

"You're not imagining things.”

"You're correct in your assessment."

"The American empire is trying to depopulate and murder the third world."

__

Charlie Robinson's MacroAggressions videos are posted here:

https://rumble.com/c/Macroaggressions/videos

The 1974 “Kissinger Report” is posted here:

https://archive.org/details/pcaab-500

https://ia600406.us.archive.org/29/items/henry-kissenger-us-gov-pcaab-500/Henry%20Kissenger%20US%20Gov%20PCAAB500.pdf

__

A summary of

“The Kissinger Report: Blueprint for Global Depopulation”

by Human Life International

is posted here:

https://www.hli.org/ebooks/kissinger.pdf

__

David Rockefeller's autobiography titled "David Rockefeller: Memoirs" can be found here:

https://annas-archive.org/md5/0a247e6a93eb8abf2004fa4dcb930f84

