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Cops Arrest FBI Pedos! [2021-06-29] - Jeffrey Prather Video
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130 views • July 13, 2021
On today’s show…
► Cops arrest reveal FBI pedo cult!
► Senate admits neuro weapons’ & wounds!
► Press, Harris, MSNBC prompt Joe on Florida!
► Bombing Syria Buildings!
► AZ Audit soars!
► Team America deployed!
Copy and pasted from original upload
► Cops arrest reveal FBI pedo cult!
► Senate admits neuro weapons’ & wounds!
► Press, Harris, MSNBC prompt Joe on Florida!
► Bombing Syria Buildings!
► AZ Audit soars!
► Team America deployed!
Copy and pasted from original upload
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