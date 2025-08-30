“Dark Days Await Israel” Yemen Vows Revenge After PM Assassination - 10 Yemen officials killed Thursday

“Dark Days Await Israel” Yemen Vows Revenge After PM Assassination

Yemen’s Supreme Political Council chairman Mahdi al-Mashat has declared revenge is coming after the assassination of Houthi government Prime Minister Abdulaziz bin Habtour Al-Rahwi, reportedly by an Israeli operation.

“The assassination of Al-Rahwi was nothing but a stroke of luck. We pledge to God and the Yemeni people: we will take revenge. From the depths of our wounds, we will make victory.”

— al-Mashat

Adding: 🔥The Yemenese authorities published the names of government officials murdered in Thursday's Israeli airstrike on Sanaa.

The Martyrs of Yemen:

Prime Minister: Ahmed Ghaleb Al-Rahwi.

Minister of Social Affairs: Samir Mohammed Ahmed Bajaala.

Minister of Agriculture: Radwan Ali Ali Al-Rubai.

Minister of Economy: Maeen Hashim Ahmed Al-Mahaqri.

Minister of Justice: Mujahid Ahmed Abdullah Ali.

Minister of Information: Hashim Sharaf Al-Din.

Minister of Education: Hassan Al-Saadi.

Minister of Foreign Affairs: Jamal Ahmed Ali Amer.

Deputy Minister of Interior: Abdul Majeed Al-Murtada.

Commander of Military Operations: Sakher Al-Sharqabi.