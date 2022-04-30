Newsbreak 148: James Roguski Calls on All to Stop the WHO Power Grab Right Now

Informative and alerting conversation with author, researcher, writer, and natural health advocate James Roguski who informs us on the dangers of the slow unfoldment of plans and agendas by governments and private corporations such as the WHO to hand over national sovereignty to the WEF-UN-WHO club and remove basic freedoms and rights we have all enjoyed all over the world prior to the COVID plandemic.In particular, James draws attention to an action taken by the US Government in making amendments to an extant international health treaty called the International Health Regulations of 2005, which in itself has ceded much power to the WHO, and is now in danger, if amended as US Inc. advises, of overwhelmingly tying down all nations of the world with more stringent regulations and removal of basic national health rights and freedoms to internally address any matter of public health or infectious disease. Power is being ceded to regional directors of countries, arbitrarily drawn up by the WHO-UN-WEF; this must be stopped.People are called to action to read the documents, to share this video widely, and to contact their government representatives to express their concerns--and stop these amendments from going through as well as address the takeover of IHR 2005. National sovereignty and individual bodily sovereignty are being intended to be removed fully through these nefarious means, people worldwide need to protect their own people and their own nations from the rollout of these plans, not just the WHO's Pandemic Treaty still in the future, for finalizing in 2023 or 2024, but the IHR amendments, in May 2022.Links to all documents mentioned in our discussion can be found at dontyoudare.info, stoptheWHO.com, and James Roguski's Substack.Will post all links below shortly.LINKS FOR MORE:Wake up and smell the burning of our constitution/James Roguski:Documents to read:The International Health Regulations, 2005:The US Govt Proposal to Amend the IHR 2005, delivered in Geneva 18, January 2022:WHO Pandemic Treaty Prelim Timeline:My earlier coverage of the IHR 2005 can be found at Newsbreak 81: