Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
I LOST 33% on my "digital gold" investment 💩 Review of Aurus.io Crypto
channel image
jroseland
136 Subscribers
108 views
Published 12 hours ago

A few years back I got very excited, as a libertarian-leaning dude, about gold-backed cryptocurrency and I purchased several digital tokens of Aurus Gold (now TXAU/TGold) from Aurus.io, which appeared to be one of the few companies in the space that wasn't a blatant scam.

I'm not a dogmatic hodler, I buy crypto because I'd like to one day liquidate and spend it. And Aurus is not really for that. Even accounting for the dramatic inflation of the last few years, I lost money on my Aurus Gold "investment." In the future, I'm just going to buy the real stuff that I can hold in my hand, "digital gold" is a pipe dream and the space is a den of vipers/van of diapers!


Stay on the cutting edge of cryptocurrency and digital gold, JOIN our weekly newsletter

https://marketplacegold.com/newsletter


Connect with MarketplaceGOLD

on Facebook

https://fb.me/marketplace.digitalgold

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketplacegld

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/Marketplace.Gold/

on Medium

https://roselandj.medium.com/marketplace-gold-empowering-commerce-for-the-money-of-the-future-278fe6f836a0

on Gab

https://gab.com/jroseland/posts/105496869088981957

on Minds

https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1190701581012262912?referrer=jroseland


I'm an independent researcher passionate about financial antifragility and economic philosophy, not a licensed financial adviser. This is not financial advice. Please practice skepticism and critical thinking.

Keywords
goldcryptoreviewinvestinggold-backed cryptocurrencydigital goldmarketplacegoldaurus goldaurus

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket