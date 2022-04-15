Imbecil Prosecutor states there is no poisoning crime given that these “vaccines” are not mandatory

Most grievous conflict of interest with the mega magnates who control and exploit at a supranational level countries and their authorities, who, additionally, own the medical industry and the pharmaceutical companies that manufacture these “anti COVID” experimental transgenic injections, who also finance the World Health Organization in more than 80% and, consequently, also control it.



Presented herein are segments of Prosecutor Valeria Panozzo's arguments at the public hearing carried out on April 5th, 2022 in Neuquen province, Argentina.

The complaint in question was filed for poisoning (supplying and applying in irregular and inappropriate fashion “anti COVID” injections that are detrimental to health), breach of public duty/malfeasance in office and illegal practice of medicine.

Worldwide, this is the first criminal complaint to reach an extraordinary judicial instance, reaching the federal court for prosecution.

Complainants: Natalia Martín (forensic investigator for the provincial police) and Lorena Diblasi (Biotechnician, CPA at CONICET)

Presenters: Natalia de Vega, Natalia Martín and Lorena Diblasi.

Attorneys for the complainants: Yanina Borestky and Gabriel Henríquez (works for the Federal Police)

Prosecutor: Valeria Panozzo

Judge: Lucas Yancarelli

According to the Prosecutor, in this pandemic and in Argentina, all is well, there are no irregularities, no breach of public duties, no abuse of power, no violation of human rights, no victims; complainants are only delirious conspiranoics basing themselves on fake news.



Post-hearing situation analysis and comments added by activist Consultant Santiago Caviglia, specialist in strategies and human behavior.