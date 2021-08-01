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2 Pet 2: 2 And Many Shall Follow Their ~ Rg Stair & Rose's Pernicious Ways
The Final Witness
The Final Witness
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10 views • August 01, 2021
Scripture is very Clear Describing False Witness bro rg Stair:
2 Pet 2:2 1 But there were false prophets also among the people, even as there shall be false teachers among you, Who privily Shall Bring in Damnable Heresies, even denying the Lord that bought them, and bring upon themselves swift destruction. 2 And many shall follow their pernicious ways; by reason of whom the way of truth shall be evil spoken of. 3 And through covetousness shall they with feigned words make merchandise of you: whose judgment now of a long time lingereth not, and their damnation slumbereth not. The WHO in This Scripture "Who privily Shall Bring in Damnable Heresies " INCLUDES False Prophets Just like Rg Stair and Teachers Combined. Then you Have Perverted Pastors like James Rice following in the steps of his Predecessor the lying Wonder of Wonders Ralph G Stair !!! This Scripture Covers Them All ~ Jeremiah 2:8 The priests said not, Where is the LORD? and they that handle the law knew me not: the Pastors also transgressed against me, and the Prophets Prophesied By Baal, and Walked After Things { LIKE ROSE } that do not profit. The Last 45 Days is at hand According to What Rg stair Said " The Still Small voice Told Him about the Resurrection !!
Much more to come in the next Week with more Comprehension with Intensity as we Continue to Manifest the Blatant Baal Prophesying of the Innumerable Amount Of Lies Rg Stair had Spoken and believed in the last 30 some YEARS.
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
https://rgstair.com/
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trumpetsjesusiscomingsoonfalseprophetbrotherrgstairgreattribulationfaithhopecharitylasttime
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