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Cancer Survivor Story - Joanne Stuart - Brain, Bladder & Lung Cancer
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868 views • February 18, 2021
Today, we bring you the incredible cancer survivor story of Joanne Stuart. Joanne not only battled cancer, but she also had to battle three unique types. Watch the video until the end to hear her story. For more inspiring survivor stories, follow this link: https://tinyurl.com/cancer-surviors-playlist
Joanne Stuart’s stress levels were off the charts. Not only was her teaching job stressful and her life on an island in Maine isolating, but her marriage was also falling apart. She soon found herself alone.
Still reeling from the recent big change in her life, it was only a short while later that she discovered she had bladder cancer. Following her doctor’s orders, she had surgery. But she refused chemotherapy.
The cancer was gone… it seemed. But after having problems coughing a lot, she had a scan and found out she had lung cancer. Discover what she did differently this time and how it triggered the search for natural solutions, the ketogenic diet for cancer, and a change of scenery.
While still trying to find her way, she was dealt yet another crushing blow.
Be sure to watch until the end to hear Joanne’s inspirational story and her powerful LifeWorks testimonial. Find out how a combination of alternative and conventional treatments gave her hope for a healthy future. Listen to more cancer survivor stories here: https://tinyurl.com/your-cancer-story
If you like this video, please give it a thumbs up and share it with others you love and care about.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Have you survived a cancer diagnosis and lived to tell about it?
We hear so many amazing stories from our readers about how they beat cancer using the very techniques they’ve learned from The Truth About Cancer… and we’d love to hear YOUR story!
Sharing these stories brings hope to those who have been diagnosed with or are currently dealing with cancer.
So, if you have a personal story to share of your triumph over cancer, please follow this link and tell us all about it: https://tinyurl.com/your-cancer-story
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Visit our website: https://tinyurl.com/Join-TTAC
Join TTAC's 1 million FB fans: http://bit.ly/TTAC-Facebook-YT
Find us on INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/TTAC-Instagram-YT
Support our mission by commenting and sharing with your friends and family below.
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About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
Joanne Stuart’s stress levels were off the charts. Not only was her teaching job stressful and her life on an island in Maine isolating, but her marriage was also falling apart. She soon found herself alone.
Still reeling from the recent big change in her life, it was only a short while later that she discovered she had bladder cancer. Following her doctor’s orders, she had surgery. But she refused chemotherapy.
The cancer was gone… it seemed. But after having problems coughing a lot, she had a scan and found out she had lung cancer. Discover what she did differently this time and how it triggered the search for natural solutions, the ketogenic diet for cancer, and a change of scenery.
While still trying to find her way, she was dealt yet another crushing blow.
Be sure to watch until the end to hear Joanne’s inspirational story and her powerful LifeWorks testimonial. Find out how a combination of alternative and conventional treatments gave her hope for a healthy future. Listen to more cancer survivor stories here: https://tinyurl.com/your-cancer-story
If you like this video, please give it a thumbs up and share it with others you love and care about.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Have you survived a cancer diagnosis and lived to tell about it?
We hear so many amazing stories from our readers about how they beat cancer using the very techniques they’ve learned from The Truth About Cancer… and we’d love to hear YOUR story!
Sharing these stories brings hope to those who have been diagnosed with or are currently dealing with cancer.
So, if you have a personal story to share of your triumph over cancer, please follow this link and tell us all about it: https://tinyurl.com/your-cancer-story
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Visit our website: https://tinyurl.com/Join-TTAC
Join TTAC's 1 million FB fans: http://bit.ly/TTAC-Facebook-YT
Find us on INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/TTAC-Instagram-YT
Support our mission by commenting and sharing with your friends and family below.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
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