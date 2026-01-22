Jonathan Emord, CHD Sues AAP, Davos Globalists Panic, Trump Greenland Success, James Michael McLester, 1Step2Wellness - The RSB Show 1-22-26

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Jonathan Emord, CHD vs AAP RICO, Davos Globalists Panic, Trump Greenland Success, Leftists Plan MAGA Purge, Tennesseans Kill Chem Bill, Medical Freedom Is Human, James Michael McLester, 1Step2Wellness, Mercury exposure, Upas Tieut, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/chd-vs-aap-rico-davos-loses-relevance-trump-demands-greenland-talks-leftists-plan-maga-purge-tennesseans-kill-chem-bill-medical-freedom-is-human-james-michael-mclester-upas-tieut-and-more/