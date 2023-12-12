Turkish lawmaker Hasan Bitmez collapses from a heart attack during his speech blasting Isreal

NEW: COLLAPSED SUDDENLY - Turkish lawmaker Hasan Bitmez collapses from a heart attack just seconds after saying Israel would "suffer the wrath of Allah." The 53-year old lawmaker collapsed after giving his speech in the General Assembly Hall in Ankara, the Capital of Turkey.





"We can perhaps hide from our conscience but not from history... Israel will suffer the wrath of Allah," he said seconds before collapsing.





Bitmez is reportedly in "critical condition" after he became "disturbed" during his speech.





